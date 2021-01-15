GenWealth Group Inc. Has $13.93 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,873,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,106,000 after acquiring an additional 263,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,902 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,544,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,292,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.