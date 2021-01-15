Genesis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094,807 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 290,580 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 5.1% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $171,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 1,913,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.