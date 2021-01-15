Genesis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,987,000. Ozon comprises 0.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned 0.39% of Ozon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on Ozon in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of OZON traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 1,996,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,570. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

