General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $57.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.06.

GIS stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,518,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 22.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

