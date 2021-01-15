Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 10.1%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $14.83. 741,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 556,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GATO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

