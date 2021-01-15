Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after buying an additional 130,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.15. 1,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

