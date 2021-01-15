Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 302 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 21.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 165,061 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 885,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

