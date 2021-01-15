Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 294 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $34,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $73,745,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,768 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $302.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

