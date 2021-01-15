Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 244,214 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244,214 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Duke Realty worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 34.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,850. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

