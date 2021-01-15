Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 19,754 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,542,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

MCD traded down $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $208.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $211.04. The company has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

