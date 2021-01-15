Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 171 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $24,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 225.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,696,000 after purchasing an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.