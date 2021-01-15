Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,737.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,764.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,611.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

