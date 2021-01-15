Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 317.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Caterpillar by 208.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

