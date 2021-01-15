Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $37.47 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.79. 53,120,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,102,902. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.