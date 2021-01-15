Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $26.61 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,166 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,980. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

