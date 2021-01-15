Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,767. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

