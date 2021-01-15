Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $91,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,961,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $283.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

