Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,336 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $64,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $82.06. 22,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.