Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 865,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $50,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.31. 7,074,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,763. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

