Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 67,155 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,155 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.61.

ED stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

