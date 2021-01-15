Gas One Day Volume Reaches $4.18 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004758 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $17.21 million and $4.18 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00114019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00251280 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

