Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.70. 122,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

