Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) alerts:

Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) (CVE:GAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Galantas Gold Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold Co. (GAL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.