Fyooz Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $111,894.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00036653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108763 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00238310 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057647 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,863 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

