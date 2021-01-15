FY2025 Earnings Forecast for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Issued By Truist Securiti

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuCana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

NuCana stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,849. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.80) by ($5.20).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

