FY2023 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Cut by Analyst

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.23.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

NYSE COR opened at $120.37 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $131.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after acquiring an additional 283,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $126,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,832.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.