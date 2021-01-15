FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

