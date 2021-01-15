FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tokyo Electron Limited Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. 63,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.18. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.