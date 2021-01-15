FY2022 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RRGB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

RRGB stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $400.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.