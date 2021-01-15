FY2022 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.69 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

NYSE BRBR opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $958.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

