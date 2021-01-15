FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $71.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $66.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.29.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,730.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,764.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,611.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

