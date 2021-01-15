FY2022 EPS Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Lowered by Analyst

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.66). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATNM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.45 on Friday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

