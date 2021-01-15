FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

SPR stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 59,539 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

