FY2021 EPS Estimates for Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Cut by Analyst

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Olympus in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olympus in a report on Monday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCPNY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Olympus has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.68.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

