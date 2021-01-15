FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

