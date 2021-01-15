FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Reduced by Analyst

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.43) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. Allakos has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $157.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,539,000 after purchasing an additional 174,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Allakos by 1,083.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $14,611,505.35. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

