FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Issued By B. Riley

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edap Tms in a report released on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

