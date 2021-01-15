FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.42 billion.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$29.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.07.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

