FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Issued By Piper Sandler

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Intuit in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.75.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $365.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.23. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $387.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

