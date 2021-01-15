FY2020 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.31.

NYSE:WELL opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 51.0% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,041,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 168.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,427,000 after acquiring an additional 684,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

