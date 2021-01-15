FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Reduced by Analyst

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.91.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -157.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 8,882.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.