FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Shares of CG opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.38.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 229,407 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 51,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 71,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.