FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rexnord Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

NYSE RXN traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. 14,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,499. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,161,020.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $469,289.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rexnord by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.