FY2020 EPS Estimates for Knowles Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knowles in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Knowles’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Knowles’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KN. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE:KN opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Knowles has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

