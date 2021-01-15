FY2020 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Increased by Analyst

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 47.4% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,653. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

