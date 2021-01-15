FY2020 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) Increased by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) (TSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

TSE:EQX traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.03. 628,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,244. The stock has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.14. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.60 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

