FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.37) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.39). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

HRTX stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million.

In related news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

