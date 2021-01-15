FY2020 Earnings Forecast for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $160.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.17. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 39.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

