FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issued By Colliers Securities

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OMCL. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of OMCL traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,441. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $125.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.71 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $105,335,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $43,722,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $31,384,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

