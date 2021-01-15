FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.70). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,287 shares of company stock worth $2,817,600 in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

